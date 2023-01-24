Giving Compass

The new members will support the five-year-old organization, incorporated as an independent nonprofit in 2022, through the next period of growth.

SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giving Compass today announced the addition of three new members - Brandolon Barnett, Dien Yuen, and Kim Laughton - to its board of directors. The new board members bring a diversity of skills, backgrounds, and expertise that align with Giving Compass' values and priorities and help the nonprofit deliver on its mission. Their leadership will also help forge and strengthen partnerships in the financial services, advisory, and technology solutions industries.


