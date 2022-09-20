...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEATTLE and DUNDEE, United Kingdom, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Glencoe Software is pleased to announce the release of NGFF-Converter, an easy-to-use open source tool for generating cloud-friendly bioimaging data. NGFF-Converter packages Glencoe's and the Open Microscopy Environment's world-renowned Bio-Formats proprietary conversion library in an easy-to-use, intuitive application designed for use by scientists who are new to working with cloud formats.
Next-Generation File Formats (NGFF) are a new data storage technology that enables data and AI scientists to access specific regions of large image datasets efficiently, effectively a kind of data streaming that removes the need to download large image files to a local machine for use in advanced AI calculations. Glencoe Software and the Open Microscopy Environment (OME) developed OME-NGFF, a cloud-friendly data format optimized for multi-dimensional bioimaging datasets, such as those used in digital pathology, multiplexed imaging, and high content screening.
David Stirling, a Data Science Specialist with Glencoe Software, says "as demand for cloud-friendly technology increases, we are driven to provide utilities which help scientists adopt NGFF and thereby expand the scalability of their data management, analysis and visualisation workflows."
At Glencoe Software, we are committed to the delivery of innovative, scalable, easy-to-use scientific image data management solutions for our clients. We make the viewing, sharing, analysis, management & integration of large sets of images and metadata easy and accessible to everyone in your team or organization with our OMERO Plus, Bio-Formats and PathViewer software products and services. Glencoe Software is the exclusive commercial partner of the Open Microscopy Environment. For more information, visit www.glencoesoftware.com. Those interested in commercial licenses for OMERO Plus can contact Glencoe Software at sales@glencoesoftware.com.
About the Open Microscopy Environment
The Open Microscopy Environment produces open source tools to support data management for microscopy with a commitment to building and releasing high quality, open source, well-supported software for the scientific imaging community. OMEs Bio-Formats and OMERO projects are funded by peer-reviewed grants and are undertaken as collaborations with academic, industrial or commercial partners, so that the development of new tools and capabilities is always tied to real world, scientific use cases. Open source OMERO is publicly available at https://www.openmicroscopy.org/omero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.