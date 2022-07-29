GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

GO2Foundation for Lung Cancer (PRNewsfoto/GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer)

 By GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, the International Lung Cancer Congress, Physicians' Education Resource, IASLC

GO2 Foundation will recognize Dr. Rafael Rosell at the 23rd International Lung Cancer Congress for his global contributions to oncology, particularly in the field of non-small-cell lung cancer

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer announced today that it will present Dr. Rafael Rosell with the 2022 Bonnie J. Addario Lectureship Award for his global contributions to translational medical oncology, with emphasis on non-small-cell lung cancer with EGFR mutations. GO2 Foundation will honor Dr. Rosell with the award at the 23rd International Lung Cancer Conference (ILCC) held July 28 - 30, 2022 at Hyatt Regency in Huntington Beach, California.

