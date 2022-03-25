Social services organizations have strongly embraced digital solutions to support post-Covid-19 related health care services and other social services. Many nonprofits have partnered with SociallyGood - World's first Digital Marketplace for Social Change, to deliver service and uplift spirits across the communities in India and the USA. SociallyGood witnessed a huge growth in 2021 with 204+ Subscribed NGOs, 1200+ Onboarded NGOs, 32,000+ Listed NGOs. The year 2021 saw the SociallyGood platform supporting 11 out of 17 UN-SDG categories.
BENGALURU, Karnataka, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --SociallyGood.com is driving the digital engagement for nonprofits, CSRs, individual volunteers and donors,
When Covid Tsunami came in multiple waves leading to the loss of precious lives and pushing economies to the brink, the social services sector braced itself to serve humanity. Social services organizations have strongly embraced digital solutions to support post-Covid-19 related health care services, orphaned kids, and livelihood in rural and urban areas. Many leading NGOs including SewaInternational USA, YouthForSeva, Ekam USA, RightToLive, Being Volunteer, SewaInternational Bharath, SevaaBharathi, Prasanna Counseling Center and many more nonprofits have partnered with SociallyGood - World's first Digital Marketplace for Social Change, to deliver service and uplift spirits across the communities in India, and the USA.
SociallyGood is the social campaign promotion platform for the non-profit and social service sector. SociallyGood connects individuals, companies, and institutions with nonprofits and social service organizations doing great work for their communities. As the first-to-market SociallyGood marketplace also connects the beneficiaries with the service providers to seek information, interact and engage with non-profit services.
SociallyGood witnessed a huge growth in 2021. It has 204+ Subscribed NGOs, 1200+ Onboarded NGOs, 32,000+ Listed NGOs in CY 2021. SociallyGood has promoted about 3310 social campaigns enabling $18+ million donations in 2021, which is a testimony to the value digital marketplaces brings to the social service sector. It not only helped raise more funds but also helped connect more than 60K+ volunteers who offered more than 170K+ volunteer hours for social causes of their choice. The year 2021 saw the SociallyGood platform supporting 11 out of 17 UN-SDG categories including Good Health & Well Being, Quality Education, Zero Hunger, Gender Equality, Decent Work & Economic Growth, and Climate Action.
Mr. Bhaskar Enaganti, the CEO, said, "We could serve many non-profits, donors, and volunteers across India and USA in their mission in 2021. Non-profits across India and USA are extensively using our platform to reach and empower people across the world to make a measurable impact for the greater good. I am very happy that we were fortunate to support them in their valuable social programs and impact initiatives.
SociallyGood powered Nonprofits (with the website, mob apps, other digital solutions) enabled fundraising and program management and realized smarter ways to support social services even in challenging times. SewaInternational, USA powered by SociallyGood could raise $24 Millions as donations, reach out to 1.20 million beneficiaries by actively growing and involving a committed army of 44,000+ volunteers. Nonprofits like Right to Live, Ekam USA, Youth for Seva, and many others in the USA and India have benefited from adopting the SociallyGood platform. With more non-profits from the USA and India embracing digital tools, I am hopeful the world will be a better place with more social good from SociallyGood."
Contact: Bhaskar Enaganti Email: bhaskar@SociallyGood.com
Media Contact
Bhaskar Enaganti, SociallyGood, 91 9845173123, bhaskar@sociallygood.com
Srinivasan Samidurai, SocZen Technology Pvt. Ltd., 8217414519, srinivasan.samidurai@sociallygood.com
SOURCE SociallyGood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.