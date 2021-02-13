Gonzaga and Baylor have played like the nation's best teams all year. The committee that will ultimately select the field of 68 for the NCAA Tournament sees it that way, too.
The Bulldogs were the No. 1 overall seed followed by the Bears in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. It was part of a snapshot of the top 16 seeds with a month to go before Selection Sunday, starting with the teams that have been 1-2 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll all season and remain unbeaten.
Third-ranked Michigan and fourth-ranked Ohio State followed as the other two No. 1 seeds, while fellow Big Ten team Illinois was the top No. 2 seed and fifth overall.
TENNIS
n MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev beat Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-0 on Saturday in an Australian Open third-round match.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow left-handers to 16 with a 7-5, 6-2, 7-5 victory over No. 69-ranked Cameron Norrie, reaching the fourth round at Melbourne Park for the 14th time in 16 trips.
Two women with titles already this year are through to the Round of 16.
Top-ranked Ash Barty beat Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-2, 6-4, and Elise Mertens, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist, had a 6-2, 6-1 victory over 11th-seeded Belinda Bencic.
GOLF
n PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth holed out from 160 yards for eagle on the 16th hole at Pebble Beach, the start of a stunning turnaround that took him from two shots behind to a two-shot lead Saturday in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
He shot 1-under 71 as he goes for a second victory at Pebble Beach in the last five years.
Nate Lashley, Tom Hoge, Russell Knox, Patrick Cantlay and Daniel Berger are tied two shots back.
SAILING
N WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli beat Britain’s INEOS Team UK in both races Saturday on the first day of the America’s Cup challenger series final in Auckland, taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-13 series.
BASEBALL
n PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
n BALTIMORE — Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Baltimore Orioles.
The 31-year-old right-hander agreed Saturday to a minor league contract with the Orioles. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses.
n NEW YORK — Outfielder Jay Bruce agreed Saturday to a minor league contract with the New York Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training.
The 33-year-old has an opportunity as a left-handed bat in a primarily right-handed lineup. The Yankees' outfield features switch-hitter center fielder Aaron Hicks and right-handed-hitting right fielder Aaron Judge.
n ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deals told The Associated Press.
n NEW YORK — Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.
n NEW YORK — The Mets' pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced Saturday that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.
