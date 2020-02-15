MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Filip Petrusev had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and Corey Kispert scored 19 as second-ranked Gonzaga defeated Pepperdine 89-77 on Saturday night to extend its winning streak to 18 games.
Petrusev scored 20 points in the first half and the sophomore forward created matchup problems all night for Pepperdine in the paint. He finished four points shy of his career high, set Jan. 30 at Santa Clara.
The game was tied at 43 when Gonzaga took control with a 13-2 run. Kispert’s 3-pointer with 15:33 remaining gave the Bulldogs a 46-43 advantage, and Joel Ayayi had five points during the spurt.
Gonzaga’s largest lead was 14 late in the second half. The Bulldogs (26-1, 11-0 West Coast Conference) have won 39 straight regular-season WCC games, currently the longest streak of its kind in the nation.
Colbey Ross scored 23 points and Kameron Edwards had 22 for Pepperdine (14-13, 7-6).
Petrusev scored the last seven points during a run of nine straight by Gonzaga to give the Bulldogs a 28-20 lead with 7:30 left in the first half.
Gonzaga extended its lead to nine before the Waves responded with a 13-3 rally. Edwards had seven points during the spurt, including a 3 with 1:32 remaining to put them up 36-35. Gonzaga closed the half with five consecutive points to lead 40-36 at halftime.
