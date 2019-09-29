SEATTLE (AP) — Ramon Laureano hit a solo home run in the third inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday night, clinching home-field advantage for the American League wild-card game.
The A’s will host the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. Tampa Bay lost 4-1 at Toronto earlier Saturday. Oakland has won three of its last four games and is 18-7 in September.
The winningest team in baseball since June 16 with a record of 60-28, the A’s are 33 games over .500 for the first time since 2002.
Oakland used Anderson (13-9) and three relievers for the victory. Anderson gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one in five innings, extending his career high for wins. Jesus Luzardo struck out three in the eighth and ninth for his second save.
The Mariners’ only real threat came in the fifth inning when Mallex Smith attempted a safety squeeze with the bases loaded. But Matt Olson picked up the bunt attempt barehanded and flipped it to catcher Sean Murphy, who easily tagged out Tom Murphy. It was the 12th shutout of the year for the A’s.
Seattle’s Marco Gonzales (16-13) took the loss despite a strong outing in chilly, windy conditions. Gonzales struck out four and walked three, giving up just five hits in the seven-inning outing.
Gonzales’ only mistake was leaving a 3-2 sinker up in the zone for Laureano, who sent it out of the part in left field in the third inning for his 24th home run.
UP NEXT
Athletics: RHP Tanner Roark (4-2, 4.50 ERA) will make his 10th start for the A’s since coming over from Cincinnati at the trade deadline.
Mariners: Prospect RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will serve as an opener and will be followed by multiple relievers in today’s season finale.
