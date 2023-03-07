ROME, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WordLift and Kalicube announced their partnership with the mission to elevate SEO performance. WordLift and Kalicube help business websites of all sizes speak the language Google uses to decide what will be included in its search results. With WordLift and Kalicube together, companies can see their websites appear on the top of Google search results, getting more visibility and conversions. Working in perfect synergy, WordLift and Kalicube have become a powerful combination to elevate companies looking to move into the new Entity-Based SEO era driven by ChatGPT.

"Speaking Google's native language is the new El Dorado," said Jason Barnard, Kalicube Founder. "It is only when you can communicate effectively that you can educate the gatekeeper. And it is only when you educate the gatekeeper that you can dominate your market."


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.