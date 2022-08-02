Startup founder, author, and C-suite STEM + leader who has managed global teams at companies like Amazon, General Electric, and Nielsen recognized for outstanding achievements in STEM
SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gotara (http://www.gotara.com), creator of the leading global career growth platform for women in STEM +, today announced D. Sangeeta will be honored during the Women of Color STEM conference on October 6-8 in Detroit, Michigan with the prestigious Career Achievement Award. This is the second time Sangeeta has received the Woman of Color STEM award for Career Achievement, with the first coming in 2005 when she was a maintenance cost engineering manager at General Electric.
Sangeeta recently left the corporate world after more than two decades to start Gotara and reimagine career mentoring, coaching, and upskilling for women in STEM +. Gotara has woven diversity and inclusion in every thought, equity in every action throughout the start-up's fabric, including its AI/ML career growth platform. The company is on a mission to close the gender gap in STEM + where 40 percent leave their careers within the first 7 years, and new research from Gotara predicting a higher resignation wave following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before founding Gotara, Sangeeta worked at Amazon, Nielsen, and GE (General Electric) where she started organizations from scratch, turned around underperforming organizations while overseeing Research, Technology, Product, and Business Deployment. She has earned 27 patents and is also the author of "Inorganic Materials Chemistry Desk Reference."
All this informs and sustains Sangeeta's commitment to serve Gotara's 15,000 women from 163 countries who come to the Gotara site seeking 24/7 career advice to accelerate their growth. With Gotara's unique approach to nanolearning that delivers positive impact in eight weeks, employers can more successfully start attracting, retaining, and accelerating women's careers in STEM +.
"I am truly humbled by this honor from the CCG group once again after 17 years and the Gotara team for nominating me," said Sangeeta. "Starting a company in your 50s comes with tremendous assets of experience, wisdom, and problem-solving skills that allows me to give back to all the STEM women who are forging into these fields now while also paying tribute to all those who came before me. Now that I am on my second mountain on a mission to "stem" the tide of talented STEM + women who drift away from careers they once loved, I couldn't be prouder of Gotara members, customers, and our team where all stakeholders win."
The Women of Color STEM Awards recognize the significant contributions and outstanding achievements of women in STEM disciplines. Each year, judges select award recipients from a talented pool of promising new hires, mid-career professionals, managers, and executives. In conjunction with Women of Color magazine, this annual multicultural event has promoted career advancement, provided a platform for networking and education, and honored women in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) since 1995.
About Gotara
Gotara is a global AI/ML career growth platform for women in STEM +. Gotara's STAR Programs offer women nano-learning opportunities through mentoring, coaching, and upskilling. Our innovative methods accelerate women's STEM careers and support companies that truly care about recruiting, retaining, and growing a diverse workforce. Founded by D. Sangeeta, a 27-year career STEM woman with 27 patents, Gotara believes that a diverse workforce in STEM + has the power to create more innovative, sustainable, and prosperous outcomes for individuals and their organizations. More at https://www.Gotara.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.