Washington schools, organizations, and families to hold more than 250 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice
OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Inslee has proclaimed Jan. 22-28 to be School Choice Week in Washington, recognizing the role that K-12 school choice plays in the lives of children, parents, and teachers across the state. This announcement marks the fourth year in a row that the Week has been formally proclaimed in the state.
The Week is a public awareness effort that highlights the contributions of traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling. It also celebrates the choices parents have to choose which of these learning environments works best for their children.
For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 250 activities across the state of Washington, including rallies, in-school activities, and a school fair in Port Angeles, all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.
More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.
"During the Week, Washington families will join the nation in celebrating their schools and the positive ways that education shapes kids' lives," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This proclamation recognizes that education starts with families; let's support all parents in finding learning environments where their child is challenged, inspired, and successful."
National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.
