n The Anacortes City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at City Hall, 904 6th st. for a discussion of the challenges and options in addressing homelessness.

n The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Commissioners Office, 1800 Continental Place, Mount Vernon.

