n The Anacortes City Council will meet by telephone at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13. Call 1-312-757-3121, access code 373-576-877.
n The Concrete Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Concrete Town Hall, 45672 Main St.
n The Hamilton Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, over Zoom at us04web.zoom.us/j/75197084841?pwd=R2c5VjRtenFKSExvMFhVbGJCWktGUT09 using Meeting ID: 751-9708-4841. Password: 6sefV3.
n The Lyman Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Lyman Town Hall, Minkler Mansion, 8405 S. Main St.
