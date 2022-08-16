Northwest Cherry Growers

Northwest Cherry Growers

 By Northwest Cherry Growers

Cherry harvest season is wrapping up; claim the last of fresh cherries to preserve for year-round use

YAKIMA, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Northwest-grown sweet cherries are still available in produce aisles nationwide, but only for a limited time. As this year's later-than-usual cherry growing season wraps up, consumers are invited to visit their local grocers for fresh sweet cherries to savor as a grab-and-go snack or lunchbox favorite and to preserve the nutrient-packed fruit for year-round enjoyment.

