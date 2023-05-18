GracoRoberts is proud to be the largest, fastest, and most technical aerospace specialty chemicals distributor in the world, providing the global aerospace community with immediate access to over 100,000 products – with 25,000 in-stock at any given time...

GracoRoberts is proud to be the largest, fastest, and most technical aerospace specialty chemicals distributor in the world, providing the global aerospace community with immediate access to over 100,000 products – with 25,000 in-stock at any given time. We are a full-service supplier of complex engineered materials for aerospace OEM and MRO segments, composites, electronics, and other advanced manufacturing industries.

 By GracoRoberts, Pacific Coast Composites

Transaction Fortifies High-Value Technical Capability and Speed to Market

ARLINGTON, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GracoRoberts has acquired Washington-based Pacific Coast Composites ("PCC") to significantly expand its composites materials offerings and underpin its standing as the largest, fastest, and most technical aerospace specialty chemicals distributor around the globe.


