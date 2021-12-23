RICHLAND, Wash., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Law Firm 500 Award committee announced the list of 2021 Honorees ranking Gravis Law number 7 on its 6th annually published list recognizing law firms that have achieved significant growth in revenues. Honorees were verified by the outside certified accounting firm, Shavell & Company, P.A.
The award honorees are a beacon of light for the legal industry demonstrating innovation, operational excellence, and a commitment to client service.
"We are proud to be named a Law Firm 500 Honoree. This distinction validates the importance of focusing on our clients, maintaining top quality legal services, and the value of a collaborative work environment in achieving exponential growth," said Brett Spooner, CEO and Managing Partner. "Every person on the Team contributes to our success and we are incredibly grateful for the work they do."
The 2021 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees list showcases the fastest growing law firms in the United States. Each ranking also includes the percentage of growth over 4 years. The 8 top ranking firms in 2021 all grew by a staggering quadruple digits - no small feat for any business.
We invite you to congratulate and follow the progress of our law firm, and industry peers for their dedication to success and innovation. The full list of 2021 Law Firm 500 Award Honorees can be found lawfirm500.com/2021-award-honorees/
Gravis Law PLLC serves people and communities across the nation by providing accessible and uncomplicated world-class legal services. Since being founded in 2013, Gravis Law has grown from one location in Richland, WA, with five employees to seventeen locations across the country and more than 150 employees. The Firm offers a full suite of legal services in business, litigation, bankruptcy, Social Security disability, family law, estate planning, probate, personal injury, tax law, criminal defense, and real estate law. Gravis Law leverages industry-leading technology and a team-based approach to bring exceptional legal services to all their markets.
