Ground broken for light rail from Lynnwood to Seattle
LYNNWOOD (AP) — Officials have broken ground on a light rail project that will eventually take riders from Lynnwood to downtown Seattle in less than half an hour.
The Daily Herald of Everett reports a ceremonial groundbreaking took place near the future station Tuesday. Service is to start in 2024 and will link King and Snohomish counties.
Lynnwood Link is part of the ST2 plan approved by voters in 2008 and builds on continuing work to extend track from Husky Stadium through the University District to Northgate in Seattle.
The Everett Link extension to Lynnwood is part of the next planned expansion of Sound Transit and as of now is slated to open in 2036.
Hiker dies during solo day hike in Cascades
KITTITAS COUNTY (AP) — Officials say a 19-year-old man fell to his death during a solo day hike in the Cascade Mountains.
Kittitas County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday that Sean Mortensen of Spokane appeared to have fallen 150 feet down a steep slope in the area of Three Queens, KOMO-TV reports.
Last week, Mortensen had hiked into the Spectacle Lake area with his brother and another friend. On Friday morning he told his brother he was going on a day hike northeast of the lake and would return in a few hours. When he didn’t return, his brother and friend began to search the area, and hiked out the next morning to the trailhead to get help.
Lawsuit against Amtrak over train derailment begins
DUPONT (AP) — The first lawsuit against Amtrak over a fatal train derailment in Washington state is set to begin.
KCPQ-TV reported Monday that the jury trial is scheduled to be held in U.S. District Court in Tacoma beginning Tuesday.
The 2017 derailment killed three people and injured 65 others on the train and on Interstate 5 during the first passenger trip on the route.
The trial involves three victims who suffered injuries in the crash, including two who were on the train and another who was in a truck below the overpass.
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation says an engineer failed to see a sign to reduce speed to 30 mph and took a turn at 78 mph.
The NTSB says multiple agencies were to blame for the crash.
Former Rep. Reichert not running for governor
SEATTLE (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert says he’s not running for governor of Washington.
His announcement Tuesday comes just days after the state party officials said he was considering a 2020 run against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, KCPQ-TV reports. Inslee recently dropped his presidential bid and announced he was running for a third term.
In a written statement, Reichert said that while he was honored to have been asked to consider a run, after “much thoughtful prayer and discussion with family and friends” he decided against it. He says he will continue working at Tacoma-based Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs.
A few Republicans have already announced plans to run for governor, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato, Anton Sakharov, and Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, in Eastern Washington.
A Republican has not occupied the governor’s office in more than three decades.
