HARTFORD, Conn. — Since coronavirus started creeping across Connecticut, Mutual Aid societies have sprung up statewide. Members of these loosely organized, neighborhood-based organizations do whatever they can to help their vulnerable neighbors who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic, by raising money, delivering food and other essentials and finding volunteers with skills needed in these hard-hit communities.
Constanza Segovia is one of those volunteers. Working with Mutual Aid Hartford, Segovia pitches in wherever she can. One of her weekly tasks is to fill a bus with groceries to bring to families in need.
With her husband, city councilman Josh Michtom, behind the wheel, and friend Xiomy Auque helping out, Segovia feeds those who can't get to food pantries or Foodshare distribution spots.
"These people are more at-risk or they don't have cars," Segovia said. "Once a person starts receiving a grocery drop off, they start spreading the word. We have an ongoing list of 30 or 40 families and we're adding every day. It's completely word-of-mouth."
Segovia said the goal Mutual Aid Hartford is to "redistribute resources" from those who have enough to those who don't.
Other Mutual Aid organizations have formed in Waterbury, Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stratford, Middletown, New Haven and East of the River. Segovia estimated that 100 volunteers make up Mutual Aid Hartford.
Mutual Aid Hartford does more than distribute food. It connects people with certain skills to people who need help from someone with those skills. It helps people deal with confusing bureaucratic processes.
"We match people up," Segovia said. "Dealing with the government and bureaucracies can be intimidating."
The bus that brings the food and baby items into the neighborhoods belongs to Michtom. He and his brass band use it to get to gigs. "We're not playing as a group right now, so the bus does community work," Michtom said.
One person who benefits from Segovia's food runs, who asked that her name not be used, said friends told her about Mutual Aid Hartford when she ran out of food to feed her children. She has received fruit, canned gods, eggs, meat, milk, juice and cheese from Mutual Aid.
In return, she became a volunteer herself, donating handmade face masks to Mutual Aid Hartford and helping to spread the word about social distancing and safety measures.
"I am so thankful for their labor and effort each day to support families. I don't have a way to repay for what they've done for me, making sure my kids and I have what we need," she said. "They are like superheroes without capes. I am so grateful to be part of this group. In short, they are angels that God has sent to help us through. I thank them with my heart for the work they're doing."
Another service offered by Mutual Aid is writing letters requesting rent amnesty on behalf of renters who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
"Everybody is stressed about rent. But that is something we cannot possibly fundraise to address. It is so much," Segovia said. "Nobody knows how long they're going to be out of work with no income. But a lot of landlords aren't acknowledging this at all."
Mutual Aid Hartford opened a Venmo account — @mutualaidhartford — to accept donations to pay for groceries and other necessities. Those who have skills to offer, or non-monetary donations, can email mutualaidhartford@gmail.com.
Segovia said many people hesitate to make their needs known out of a sense of embarrassment.
"It's not easy to ask for help. Our society doesn't teach us that it's OK to do that. There's that narrative that if you go to school and work hard, that should be the key to address your and your family's needs," she said. "But that is not true. It doesn't account for sickness, viruses, unemployment, racism, incarceration, family separation.
"It's one of those toxic things that really hurt us, that when we're going through a rough spot we instantly blame ourselves," she said. "But it's OK to lean on each other. Today might be your turn to receive help, but tomorrow might be your turn to provide it. Nobody should feel like they're exempt from that statement."
