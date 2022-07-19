After years of the Art Dash, the City of Anacortes and the Anacortes Arts Festival were looking to make a change.
They tried out a costume fun run last year, complete with obstacles, and knew they were on the right track, festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said. Organizers wanted to allow the participants to have some fun and show off their artistic side just before the annual Arts Festival brings more than 80,000 people to town to celebrate the arts.
Then, they had a vision of hundreds of pirates running down the street.
The idea of the Pirate Fun Run was born.
The July 30 event will feature crowds of scallywags, marauders and buccaneers following a course starting at the Rotary Park at Cap Sante Marina and ending at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed.
Anyone registering won’t get a T-shirt this year. Instead, they will get a hook, a bandana and an eye patch to help them become pirates. Costumes are strongly encouraged, McIlmoyle said. While the race is timed and prizes will be given out for the fastest finishers, the costume prize is the biggest, she said.
The event is supposed to encourage participants to have fun, she said.
The pirate run, which is planned as an annual event, features a 5K, a 10K and a kids’ 1-mile fun run.
The run ends at the Port of Anacortes Transit Shed, where there will be pirate-themed activities for finishers as well as a pub. Day-of registration and check-in starts at 9 a.m., the kids run starts at 10:30 a.m. and the 5K and 10K races start at 11.
Those who are pre-registered can also pick up their packets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the Arts Festival Building at 505 O Ave.
Costs are $15 for the kids race and $25 for the longer ones.
All money goes to help fund public art, McIlmoyle said.
