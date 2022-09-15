Dr. Michael Steiner’s addition to the Group14 board paves the way for Group14 to accelerate its commercial-scale production for true EV programs.

 By Group14

Dr. Steiner joins Group14 as the company ramps production of its silicon battery technology

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the appointment of Porsche AG Executive Board Member for Research and Development Dr. Michael Steiner, to its board. An industry visionary in the global automotive space, Dr. Steiner joins Group14 with decades of product innovation experience at leading global automakers such as Porsche and Daimler.

