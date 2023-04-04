Group14’s commercial BAM-2 factory in Moses Lake, WA, will start with 20 GW of battery capacity annually.

 By Group14 Technologies
  • The factory expects to begin manufacturing and delivering silicon battery technology in Moses Lake, WA in 2024
  • The one-million-square-foot campus will serve as an economic and community anchor, opening up 600 new jobs in construction, manufacturing and operations for the first two modules
  • Group14 has committed to purchase over $30 million in U.S. steel for the factory and equipment supplied by American manufacturers

WOODINVILLE, Wash. and MOSES LAKE, Wash., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the commencement of construction of a second commercial-scale U.S. Battery Active Materials (BAM-2) factory in Moses Lake, WA, in support of domestic efforts to advance the electric vehicle (EV) market. The one-million-square-foot campus will be home to the world's largest factory of advanced silicon battery materials for EV programs to meet global decarbonization targets.


