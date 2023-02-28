Group14 has commenced delivering silicon battery materials to ATL from its commercial-scale BAM-1 in Washington State to power the next generation of smartphones and beyond.

WOODINVILLE, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer and supplier of advanced silicon battery technology, today announced it has begun commercial delivery of SCC55™ to Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), the world's leading producer and innovator of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics applications to power the next generation of smartphones and beyond. The first smartphones with Group14's technology are expected to hit the market later this year.


