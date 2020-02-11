Four nonprofits filed a joint lawsuit Tuesday against the state Department of Fish & Wildlife for issuing a permit for steelhead farms in the marine waters of Skagit and Kitsap counties.
The organizations — Wild Fish Conservancy, Center for Biological Diversity, Center for Food Safety and Friends of the Earth — argue that allowing Cooke Aquaculture to raise steelhead in floating net pens would jeopardize the region’s wild steelhead, salmon and endangered Southern Resident orca whales.
“We need to be doing everything we can to save our wild salmon and orcas,” Sophia Ressler, a staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a news release. “Fish feedlots simply don’t belong in wild salmon waters. These net pens undermine the crucial work that has gone into restoring native fish runs.”
Puget Sound steelhead, including those from the Skagit River, have been listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act since 2007.
The groups behind the lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court say exposure to farm-grown steelhead could put the wild species at increased risk of disease and genetic impacts from interbreeding.
They are particularly concerned because of Cooke Aquaculture’s history of growing Atlantic salmon in area waters.
In August 2017, one of the company’s farms near Cypress Island in Skagit County collapsed under the weight of debris the company neglected to clean off, and the majority of the 300,000 fish in that net pen escaped.
“Despite its reckless release of non-native Atlantic Salmon, Cooke is hoping to take advantage of loopholes to bypass protections implemented by Washington’s legislature,” Friends of the Earth senior oceans campaigner Hallie Templeton said in a second news release. “State officials have unlawfully ignored the harms of floating factory farms and instead greenlighted more environmental havoc in Puget Sound.”
Following an investigation into the 2017 collapse, the state Legislature passed a law that phases out Atlantic salmon net pen aquaculture by 2022. In 2019, Cooke proposed making the switch from Atlantic salmon to Pacific steelhead in order to remain in business in Washington waters.
The lawsuit alleges that Fish & Wildlife failed to adequately account for the dangers a permit issued to Cooke Aquaculture poses to federally protected species and the environment around the net pens.
Native American tribes, regional fishing groups and others have also taken a stance against the proposal to continue fish aquaculture in Washington waters, submitting comments to Fish & Wildlife during the permit review process and releasing statements following the agency’s Jan. 21 approval of the permit.
Cooke and Fish & Wildlife did not respond to requests for comment.
