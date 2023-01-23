YAKIMA, Wash., Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -- Yakima Chief Hops (YCH), a 100% grower owned global hop supplier, and New Zealand Hops Ltd. (NZ Hops), the only Grower Cooperative in New Zealand have entered into a global partnership. This is a defining moment in the hop industry as two organizations who share similar values as being grower-led change the game by joining the most important aroma hop markets in the world to bring tremendous tasting and aromatic hops to brewers around the globe. Always pursuing their mission to connect brewers and growers, YCH is excited to have brewers worldwide share that same connection with not just the growers of the Pacific Northwest, but those from New Zealand as well.


