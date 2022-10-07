Westerdam in Glacier Bay, Alaska. (PRNewsfoto/Holland America Line)

 By Holland America Line

New "Alaska Up Close" programming and sustainable seafood certification highlight anniversary season

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- Following a full season of 107 cruises and Cruisetours aboard six ships, Holland America Line set sail from Alaska for the last time this year with Eurodam and Koningsdam completing a final port visit at Ketchikan yesterday, Thursday, Oct. 6, before ending at Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, respectively on Saturday.

