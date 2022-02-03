Agriculture entrepreneurship course offered for prospective farm owners By MADDIE SMITH @goskagit MADDIE SMITH Feb 3, 2022 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BURLINGTON — The Washington State University Skagit County Extension is offering an online agriculture entrepreneurship course for current and prospective farm owners.Kate Smith, who serves as support staff for small and Latino farms at the extension, will be an instructor of the eight-week course that begins Tuesday.The course, which used to be offered in person in Skagit County, is now available statewide since the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to go virtual, Smith said. The goal of the course is to help farmers develop a business plan, and is the second course in WSU's Cultivating Success series.The other course focuses on farm production and is offered September to December, Smith said.There are no prerequisites for the agriculture entrepreneurship class and students may take one of the Cultivating Success courses without the other.Smith said the agriculture entrepreneurship course goes over financing, market analysis, sales, labor management, insurance and taxes.The end project of the course is the development of a farm business plan, Smith said.Farmers from throughout the state will make guest appearances during the course to share their knowledge.Mentorship throughout the farm entrepreneurship process is valuable for beginner farmers, Smith said.She said the course aims to create a network for farmers, both new and established."Farming is challenging and takes a community of support," Smith said.The course will be offered in English and Spanish, Smith said.Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certificate.Alumni of the course have used their certificates when applying for farm loans, Smith said.Students can enroll in the course until Tuesday, which is the first day of class.Classes will take place Tuesday evenings for eight weeks through March 29. There is a $150 fee to enroll.Smith said there are scholarships available for military veterans and on a needs basis. — Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Agriculture Business Course Wsu Farm Owners Community Kate Smith Entrepreneurship Education Economics Finance Didactics University School Farmer Farm Business Plan MADDIE SMITH Follow MADDIE SMITH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition Skagit Valley Herald Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald. Trending Now Maritime Academy course trains islanders to work on state ferries On the Beat La Conner School District unveils new logo Sen. Cantwell pushing Congress to fully fund restaurant revitalization Seattle bakery makes delivery in Mount Vernon Tweets by goskagit
