BURLINGTON — The Washington State University Skagit County Extension is offering an online agriculture entrepreneurship course for current and prospective farm owners.

Kate Smith, who serves as support staff for small and Latino farms at the extension, will be an instructor of the eight-week course that begins Tuesday.

The course, which used to be offered in person in Skagit County, is now available statewide since the COVID-19 pandemic caused it to go virtual, Smith said.

The goal of the course is to help farmers develop a business plan, and is the second course in WSU's Cultivating Success series.

The other course focuses on farm production and is offered September to December, Smith said.

There are no prerequisites for the agriculture entrepreneurship class and students may take one of the Cultivating Success courses without the other.

Smith said the agriculture entrepreneurship course goes over financing, market analysis, sales, labor management, insurance and taxes.

The end project of the course is the development of a farm business plan, Smith said.

Farmers from throughout the state will make guest appearances during the course to share their knowledge.

Mentorship throughout the farm entrepreneurship process is valuable for beginner farmers, Smith said.

She said the course aims to create a network for farmers, both new and established.

"Farming is challenging and takes a community of support," Smith said.

The course will be offered in English and Spanish, Smith said.

Upon completion of the course, students will receive a certificate.

Alumni of the course have used their certificates when applying for farm loans, Smith said.

Students can enroll in the course until Tuesday, which is the first day of class.

Classes will take place Tuesday evenings for eight weeks through March 29. There is a $150 fee to enroll.

Smith said there are scholarships available for military veterans and on a needs basis.

