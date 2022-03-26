SEDRO-WOOLLEY — It’s a bug-eats-plant, bug-eats-bug-that-eats-plant world out there.
Sedro-Woolley High School agriculture teacher Christian Warman is showing his students how Mother Nature can take the place of chemical pesticides.
“This is the future,” Warman said. “It’s huge for me and for these students. Eventually, this is what it is going to be all about. Taking a different approach to solving these type of problems.”
Warman has transformed a portion of the school’s greenhouse into a bug battlefield where a bug that eats plants is then eaten by the larvae of another insect.
He collaborated on the project with Michael Shapiro, a retired elementary school teacher and Western Washington University professor who has studied horticulture extensively.
The curriculum that Warman is using is both hands-on and targeted to meet state and National FFA Organization standards.
He is teaching how to use what are called biologic controls in greenhouse management.
“This class is definitely interesting,” said student and FFA member Brody Peterson. “I am learning a lot and it has been awesome.”
With his class gathered on Tuesday around cultivated barley plants covered with a thin netting, Warman got down to business.
Barley is a preferred food source of cereal aphids, which eat only grasses and cereal grains. These particular aphids were visible upon the leaves of the barley plants.
The aphids, however, weren’t alone. Hyperparasitic wasps — predators of the aphids — were also lurking on the leaves.
The wasps are smaller than the aphids, with both being just visible to the naked eye.
“The kids thought there were going to be swarms of stinging wasps in here,” Warman said. “That’s not the case. They are very small, much finer, and much quicker than the aphids. They are predatory.”
One of Peterson’s first thoughts was that the aphids were going to ruin everything in the greenhouse.
“Then I remembered (Warman) saying they were a specific type of aphid, one that sticks to very specific plants,” Peterson said. “I had no idea such things existed.”
The leaves of the barley plants will transform into a scene from a horror movie as adult wasps insert their eggs into the aphids.
The first three stages of the developing wasps — egg, larva, pupa — kill the aphids from the inside out.
The adult wasps that emerge from the dead aphids then go on to kill more aphids and other pests such as white flies.
“For every bad bug, there is a good bug that eats it ...,” Warman said. “These students are learning every day you are exponentially growing your predator base and controlling your pests in a completely natural way.”
The hands-on approach of the class appealed to Peterson, who said it provides a real experience as opposed to simply watching a video.
“So we can come in here with our encarsia formosa (parasitic wasps) and in two or three days, it will lay its larvae into hundreds of these aphids,” Warman said. “Then those aphids die and what emerges is another parasitic wasp which will then search for other pest aphids and do the same thing to them.
“And we don’t have to use pesticides, which is something — especially when it is sprayed onto something you eat — that can cause a lot of problems. These biologic controls are something very cool.”
Warman told the class that becoming a specialist in this field can be a profitable as well interesting career path.
“This is really an up-and-coming field,” he said. “A lot of really big greenhouses are now doing this. You could be on the base level of a new industry.”
It’s a career path in which Peterson said he’s interested.
“It’s interesting to learn what you need to do to promote the growth of certain plants,” he said. “For instance, basil and tomatoes both have different germination rates and requirements.”
And those pesky aphids?
“I sure hope those wasps can control them,” Peterson said.
