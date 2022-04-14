Big crowd turns out for Tulip Town's locals night By MADDIE SMITH @Maddie_SVH MADDIE SMITH Apr 14, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A child walks between fields of tulips Wednesday at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Andrew Miller, co-owner of Tulip Town, estimated about 4,500 people attended the tulip grower’s locals night on Wednesday.Cars lined Bradshaw Road west of Mount Vernon, waiting to get into the Tulip Town parking lot.“Nobody could complain about traffic because it’s all locals,” Miller said. Locals night is a tradition at Tulip Town. It precedes the purchase of the farm by Spinach Bus Ventures in 2019.Before this year, about 500 people would attend local’s night, Miller said.Among those who attended Wednesday were Skagit County Commissioner Ron Wesen, Peter Donovan from the city of Mount Vernon and Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge.Tom Shields, a manager at Farmers Equipment Co. visited the Tulip Festival for the first time Wednesday night, Miller said.Some locals told Miller that they were able to bring their entire family to the Tulip Festival because of locals night.The usual $15 admission fee was waived for locals. — Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Tulip Town Locals Night Tulips Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Spinach Bus Ventures Andrew Miller Tulip Commerce Agriculture Company Tulip Festival Local Mount Vernon Ron Wesen Tom Shields MADDIE SMITH Follow MADDIE SMITH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition Skagit Valley Herald Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald. Trending Now Anacortes High School principal resigning; lawsuit may follow 1 dead in head-on crash on Camano Island Mount Vernon medical practice reaches settlement with U.S. Department of Justice Anacortes High School principal resigning, alleges discrimination Two dead in Thursday incident in Burlington Tweets by goskagit
