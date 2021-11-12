The authors of a new cookbook that will showcase products grown in Skagit County are seeking recipes from the community.
Genuine Skagit Valley has teamed up with Raspberry Bow Press to launch the cookbook, tentatively called "Genuine Skagit Cooking," in spring 2023.
The cookbook will feature recipes with Skagit County ingredients, as well as highlight the area's agricultural history and its farmers, said Blake Vanfield, director of Genuine Skagit Valley, the certification mark that promotes area agricultural products.
"It is such an accessible and tangible way for the public to learn about the diversity of agricultural products that are grown in this region and the people who are doing it," she said.
Vanfield said residents who submit recipes for consideration are asked to include in each recipe at least two ingredients grown in Skagit County.
For example, a local farmer has submitted a feta salad recipe that includes cheese produced by the farmer, Vanfield said.
She said recipes can be for food, beverages or personal care products, such as soap.
The submission period will close Feb. 1.
Raspberry Bow Press, an independent book publisher based in Bow, is run by Michelle Gale. In 2020, Gale published her first community cookbook, called the "Washington Women's Cookbook," and is a cookbook editor for Modernist Cuisine.
She said she initially reached out to Vanfield to learn more about the Genuine Skagit Valley program. The two then came up with the idea for a Skagit Valley-focused cookbook.
"It seemed like this really seamless introduction to each other and the project grew," Gale said. "I am very excited about it."
She said as a new resident of the Skagit Valley, she is looking forward to getting to know her neighbors better.
"Making a book that reflects the community is something that is important to me," Gale said.
Vanfield said the cookbook will include not only recipes, but profiles on the different crops grown in the Skagit Valley and on the people growing them.
Food photographer Charity Burggraaf will provide the photography for the book.
Vanfield said the goal is to sell the cookbook from San Francisco to Vancouver, B.C. Proceeds will benefit the Genuine Skagit Valley program.
"I do hope that those who read the cookbook and cook from it will come away with a greater understanding of agricultural heritage in the Skagit Valley," she said.
