Viva Farms is gearing up to host the fourth annual Farm to Pint Roadshow during April.
Farm to Pint is a self-guided tour of 13 breweries in the Skagit Valley that feature beer crafted from Skagit-grown grains and food items sourced from local ingredients.
A ticket includes a beer and food at each brewery, and a VIP ticket also includes admission to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest.
Skagit Valley Malting donated the grain to the breweries to craft their April brew, and all ticket proceeds will go to Viva Farms.
"It is because of them that this event started in the first place," Julie Burgmeier, who organized the participating breweries, said about Skagit Valley Malting.
The local grain used by Skagit Valley Malting makes Farm to Pint entirely local, which is unique for beer festivals, she said.
Breweries selected the varieties of grain they wanted to craft their beer.
Farm to Pint beers include Anacortes Brewery's Centennial Ale, Birdsview Brewing's Skagit Ginger Ale, Chuckanut Brewery's Skagit Tulip Ale and Skagit River Brewery's Trumpeter Stout.
David Alvarez, sales and food safety program coordinator at Viva Farms, said money raised will go toward operating costs at Viva Farms.
Funds will support the nonprofit's incubator program, which lowers barriers for beginning farmers to start their farm businesses.
The money will pay for the land they farm and will be used to repair a tractor that recently broke down, Alvarez said.
He said Viva Farms is grateful for the support that the community shows through collaboration on fundraising events such as Farm to Pint.
Festivities during the event include trivia at Farmstrong Brewing, a cornhole tournament at 192 Brewing and the release of the winning 2022 Ale Trail Pale Homebrew Competition beer, which will be on tap at Anacortes Brewery during April.
