A total of $10 billion in federal funding for disaster aid for farmers will cover losses from last summer’s unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.
The funding was included in the short-term government funding bill passed by Congress several weeks ago.
The aid will cover farmers’ losses from disasters such as drought, excessive heat, wildfires and smoke, U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene said in a press call last week.
“This is the first time that excessive heat has ever been covered,” DelBene said.
She said the aid will also be available to producers in counties that were not under drought designations.
Last June’s heat wave killed shellfish and scorched berries, among other impacts. DelBene said she knows of one berry farmer in her district who lost more than 80% of their crop.
The impact of the past summer’s hot, dry weather on the crops of Skagit farmers was mixed, with some reporting smaller yields.
Details on how to apply for the federal assistance are forthcoming.
In a Tuesday letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, DelBene and other members of Congress requested guidance on what kinds of documentation farmers will need to apply for the aid.
The letter requests the USDA set temperature-based thresholds to determine eligibility for heat-related crop losses.
“This will be critical for berry crops, shellfish, tree fruits, potatoes, dairy products, and beef cattle in parts of the Pacific Northwest which suffered some of the greatest yield and quality losses as a result of the severe heat wave,” the letter states.
