Although House Bill 1838 died in committee, farmers feel Gov. Jay Inslee excluded their voices from the legislation and are concerned about how he has portrayed them in the media.
The bill, known as the Lorraine Loomis Act, would have required landowners with rivers and streams running through their properties to maintain a buffer of trees and shrubs around the water, according to the state Legislature.
The goal of the bill was to restore salmon and steelhead spawning grounds by providing a forested buffer around streams to cool down the water.
Farmers were not included in the writing of the legislation, despite it having direct effects on agriculture, a letter set to Inslee by Everson-based Save Family Farming, a farmer advocacy group, and farmers from throughout the state, stated.
In addition, Inslee made a comment during an interview with Capital Press in February implying that farmers, who opposed the bill, wouldn’t care if salmon went extinct.
The letter refutes this, pointing to farmer-led habitat restoration work despite what they say has been the state’s failure to fully fund its Voluntary Stewardship Program, which facilitated planting buffers around streams if landowners chose to participate in the program.
Had the Lorraine Loomis Act passed, 10,000 acres of farmland would have been taken out of production and planted with trees and shrubs, Dillon Honcoop, communications director for Save Family Farming, said.
Jason Vander Kooy, a dairy farmer in Skagit County, was a co-author of the letter that took issue with Inslee’s lack of consultation with farmers.
“He thinks he knows what needs to be done, but he refuses to listen to us,” Vander Kooy said about Inslee.
Honocoop said farmers, who he viewed as the primary stakeholder in the bill, were not invited to give input on the legislation until a couple of days before a committee hearing on the bill.
Vander Kooy said he thinks the Governor’s Office and farmers could reach a compromise when it comes to buffers, and some farmers are already planting buffers along streams voluntarily.
For example, the voluntary Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program pays landowners to plant a buffer around streams on their property, taking the buffer area out of production.
Farmers are not against buffers along streams to help salmon, Vander Kooy said, but they want them to be voluntary and the right size for their property.
The size of forest buffers that the Lorraine Loomis Act would have mandated were about 200 feet on either side of streams, despite studies showing the largest benefit from forest buffers occurs within the first 50 feet from streams, Honcoop said.
The letter finishes with the farmers asking Inslee to engage with them and asks that he meet with leaders in the farming community.
“I would love to sit down and talk to him, and I know other farmers would (too),” Vander Kooy said.
He said former Gov. Christine Gregoire had conversations with farmers and visited his dairy when she was in office.
Vander Kooy said Inslee needs to reach out to farmers to form a better relationship with the agriculture community.
