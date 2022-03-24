The Washington Bulb Co. worker strike continued Thursday in front of one of the company’s daffodil fields on Best Road west of Mount Vernon.
An elected committee of seven workers presented management with a petition Wednesday afternoon that stated workers’ desire to negotiate a union contract with the company, Edgar Franks, political director for farmworker union Familias Unidas por la Justicia, said.
Washington Bulb Co., a commercial grower of bulbs and flowers, rejected the petition and said it would listen to complaints from individual workers, but not from the union.
Management said that company lawyers would speak with lawyers from union.
Franks said the union is prepared to negotiate with the company through its lawyers, if that is what Washington Bulb Co. would prefer.
Eighty-one workers have signed union memberships, though some workers have chosen not to strike and are still working in the fields, Franks said.
Brent Roozen of Washington Bulb Co. said roughly 20% of total workers are striking, including employees in the processing warehouse.
Agriculture workers are exempt from the National Labor Relations Act, meaning they are not entitled to organize as a union.
Striking workers must convince Washington Bulb Co. to allow the workers to unionize, Familias Unidas por la Justicia President Ramon Torres said.
Torres gave Washington Bulb Co. the contact information of the union’s lawyer, Kathleen Phair Barnard.
Barnard is a principal partner at the Seattle firm of Barnard, Iglitzin and Lavitt, and has represented Familias Unidas por la Justicia since 2013.
She and Familias Unidas por la Justicia helped workers at Sakuma Bros. Farm negotiate their union contract in 2017.
Barnard said Thursday morning that lawyers from Washington Bulb Co. have not yet reached out to her.
The elected committee met with Roozen late Thursday morning at company headquarters on Beaver Marsh Road.
An employee elected to the committee said that the committee tried to hand a list of demands to Roozen in the parking lot and that Roozen ushered the group into the building lobby.
Roozen accepted the list in the building on behalf of management.
He told the employees that he would share it with the rest of management and address the demands accordingly.
“We are happy to meet with our employees at any time,” Roozen said.
He said the company will improve working conditions when it is possible.
Roozen declined to comment when asked if Washington Bulb Co. will negotiate a union contract with the workers and Familias Unidas por la Justicia.
He denied a former employee’s claims that Washington Bulb Co. does not provide workers with adequate water and gloves to protect them from flower stem liquid that can burn workers’ skin.
Roozen said the company provides water and dishwashing gloves for all workers.
He said any request from supervisors that workers sort through rubber bands at home or on lunch breaks goes against company policy.
Washington Bulb Co. does not pay employees for time spent walking between the parking lot and the flower fields, but Roozen said it is reasonable for an employer to not compensate workers for travel time.
Former employee Alfredo Juarez translated Thursday for the elected committee of workers who speak Mixteco, an Indigenous language spoken in Oaxaca, Mexico.
Striking workers said they are expected to bring to work gloves and a cloth to clean liquid from flower stems.
Roozen said worker complaints began when the company made an calculation error in bonuses during a harvest day.
On Saturday, March 19, one harvest crew of workers was mistakenly paid $18.50 per hour and another crew was paid $16.50 per hour. Both crews should have been paid $17.50.
Washington Bulb Co. paid both crews $18.50 for the day and fixed the mistake before the pay period ended, Roozen said.
“In my eyes, this was a simple misunderstanding,” he said.
The committee of workers said that on one harvest day there was a discrepancy where one crew was paid a $2 bonus per hour and another crew was paid a $4 bonus per hour.
Washington Bulb Co. split the difference and paid both crews a $3 per hour bonus.
The workers said that instance was not the first time management made an error in calculating bonuses, but it was the first time that workers complained about it.
Supervisors tell field crews how much their bonuses are, but they do not tell them how many bunches of flowers they harvest on any given day.
Members of the worker committee said they still want to unionize and that they will continue to strike until they form a union.
Striking workers were to meet with Familias Unidas por la Justicia representatives Thursday night to hold a formal vote on unionizing.
