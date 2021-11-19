After a year of drought and record-breaking heat, Skagit County farms this week had to deal with another extreme weather event in the form of flooding.
Water submerged fields and killed some farm animals.
The flood’s impact on agriculture could have been much worse had it not been for the system of levees that protects farms and homes along portions of the Skagit River, farmers and officials said.
Low-lying areas suffered the greatest impacts.
“On Allen West Road (in Bow), we lost some Brussels sprouts that are underwater and were flooded out,” said Tony Wisdom, CEO of Skagit Valley Farm.
He said the flooding came on top of an already rainy fall that has made it difficult for farmers to harvest potatoes.
“A lot of potatoes are going to be left in the ground,” he said.
Wisdom said the Nookachamps area east of Mount Vernon was also badly flooded. He said even with river levels dropping, flooding was still occurring Thursday in fields at lower elevations.
It may take weeks for the water to fully drain out of some fields, he said. He is grateful none of his workers were injured.
Small farms were also impacted.
The 7-acre Farias Farm off Lafayette Road east of Burlington flooded with 4 to 5 feet of water, said farm owner Francisco Farias.
“This time was really horrible,” he said. “It flooded all the way to the road, and over to Highway 20.”
While he had already harvested his berry crops for the season, he isn’t sure if the flooding damaged the plants.
Farias said he had purchased what he thought were large waterproof containers to store equipment.
“But the water went inside the container and everything flooded,” he said. “The biggest damage is inside the container ... Planter, mower, farm tools and boxes.”
Some farm animals were also lost to the flood, said Don McMoran, director of the Washington State University Skagit County Extension. He declined to provide details for confidentiality reasons.
He said many animals were relocated to higher ground, in part thanks to Skagit County’s animal rescue plan.
McMoran said the levee system helped keep the Skagit River mostly within its banks.
“I’m very pleased with our diking (district) commissioners, and pleased with improvements they made to the diking system since 1990 (flooding),” he said.
Many volunteers pitched in to help shore up the county’s levee system ahead of the flood, said Jason Vander Kooy, a dairy farmer and commissioner for Dike District 1, which includes the area west of Mount Vernon.
“We made the call for volunteers and right away we had 30 to 40 people,” he said. “They cranked out 10,000 sandbags just in an afternoon. To me, that’s impressive.”
He said volunteers also checked sections of the district’s 8-mile levee for vulnerable areas. Sandbags were placed around boils, which Vander Kooy said are places where water leaks beneath the levee.
He said while there was some seepage in farm fields, the levee system helped prevent far more devastating flooding.
