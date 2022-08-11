Viva Farms is getting a new tractor to replace one that was stolen in early June from one of its fields on Ovenell Road west of Burlington.
The stolen tractor was shared by about 30 individuals in the nonprofit's incubator farmer and practicum programs.
Though Viva Farms' insurance policy paid off the loan for the stolen 2004 Kubota tractor, it only covered about $5,000 toward a new one, Communications Manager David Alvarez said.
To help with the remaining cost of getting a replacement, Viva Farms launched a fundraiser with a goal of raising $45,000 to purchase a tractor of a similar year and model.
In an outpouring of community support, Viva farms has raised more than $80,000 as of Monday to purchase a brand-new tractor.
Viva Farms plans to purchase a 2022 Kubota with an extended warranty and security features, Alvarez said.
The nonprofit expects that Viva farmers will hop back on the tractor seat in October, in time to cover crop their fields.
The new tractor will be accessible to all current and future incubator farmers and practicum students.
At the time of the theft, the nonprofit's staff and the incubator farmers, who use Viva’s land to jump-start their farm businesses, assumed an incubator farmer borrowed the tractor to do work at another Viva field.
After three days and multiple phone calls in search of the tractor, Viva Farms filed a police report, Alvarez said.
The loss of the tractor put the farmers at a disadvantage in preparing the ground for cover crop seed.
“Without that, we can’t really farm here,” Alvarez said.
The 2004 Kubota, along with the majority of tractor makes and models, share common keys, meaning that any Kubota key could start the engine.
Another possible element in the theft could be the gate at Viva Farms.
The property where the tractor was stolen is leased by several incubator farmers who share equipment.
Shared gates are hard to manage, Alvarez said. Miscommunication over which farmer is responsible for locking the gate behind them may happen from time to time.
“There’s just people here all the time, farming,” Alvarez said.
