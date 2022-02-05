The state Department of Agriculture has announced a grant opportunity for meat processors.
The state Legislature gave the department $3.6 million for the program, which aims to better equip meat processors that serve small and mid-size farmers and ranchers.
Meat processors are in high demand, said Alyssa Jumars, local meat marketing and capacity specialist for the Department of Agriculture. The meat processing industry is expensive to get into and has slim margins, she said.
Locally, Island Grown Farmers Cooperative, which has a processing facility west of Burlington, slaughters and processes meat for its 75 members throughout San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom, Island and Snohomish counties, Board President Phil Shephard said.
Members of the co-op include Skagit River Ranch in Sedro-Woolley, Well Fed Farms in Bow and Prairie Springs Ranch in Bow.
Island Grown Farmers Cooperative is one of about six processors in the state that are USDA-inspected, meaning inspectors come to the slaughter and processing facilities on a daily basis, Shephard said.
The co-op is in high demand.
Shephard said its services are booked through March, which is when it plans out the next year. After that meeting, it will likely be booked out through March 2023, he said.
The co-op plans to apply for a state Department of Agriculture grant, Shephard said. It is actively hiring new employees in an effort to work with more farmers.
"We're really excited to expand and to accept new members," Shephard said.
Jumars said bare grocery store shelves and consumer interest in buying local during COVID-19 pandemic pushed demand for locally raised and processed meat.
That demand put a strain on the state's meat processors, Jumars said.
"It hasn't really gone away," she said.
To qualify for a WSDA grant, meat processors must employ 75 or fewer workers and develop a project plan for the use of the grant money, according to the grant guidelines.
Money can be spent on equipment, facilities, planning and workforce.
Funds for small projects must be used before July and funds for large projects must be used before July 2023.
If the Island Grown Farmers Cooperative is awarded a grant, it would expand its processing facility and purchase more equipment, Shephard said.
