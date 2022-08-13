The Island Grown Farmers Cooperative is in the process of adding a slaughter facility at its Port of Skagit property.
Over its 20 years in business, the co-op has operated a mobile slaughter unit that has allowed it to service rural farms or farmers who do not have many animals to bring in.
But the mobile unit has some disadvantages compared to an on-site unit.
"It's really tricky to train people in such a small space," co-op Board President Phil Shephard said, pointing out that the trailer is 35 feet long and 8 feet wide.
He said the co-op also has to close down the mobile unit during the winter, while an on-site location would be able to stay open year-round.
The co-op would be able to process twice as many animals on site as it does in the mobile unit.
"It just makes economic sense," Shephard said.
The co-op has funding specifically for expanding meat processing food chains.
It will use that funding for this project, which includes adding 3,800 square feet to the building for pens, a hanging cooler and the slaughter facility.
It is applying for other grants to cover the remaining costs while it works with the county to get the proper permits and the paperwork in order.
The goal is to break ground in the fall and have the work completed by June.
"Island Grown Farmers Cooperative gives local consumers the opportunity to know their farmers and understand where their food is coming from," Port of Skagit Commissioner Steve Omdal said. "This expansion will enable more farmers to showcase the quality of their products while highlighting their farm operation."
This expansion would add five to 10 jobs, Shephard said, stating the co-op is always looking to train people as butchers.
This is phase two of the Island Grown expansion project.
The first involved the addition of a retail store called Northwest Local Meats. The store buys meat from farmers within 50 miles of Burlington, Shephard said.
A few years down the road Shephard would like to see the facility add solar panels to reduce energy cost, as well as start smoking and curing meat to sell in the retail store.
