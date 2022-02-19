...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Northwest Agriculture Business Center in Mount Vernon has announced a flood relief grant program for farmers impacted by the November storms.
The funds are intended for farms that have not received relief for flood or storm damage from private insurance or the government, according to a business center news release.
The Skagit Community Foundation, which is funding the program, had concerns that some farmers fell through the cracks of Federal Emergency Management Agency relief funding in January, so it approached the business center to partner on the program, business center Executive Director David Bauermeister said.
FEMA funding covered damages caused by flooding or mudslides, but not all damages the storms may have caused, such as a tree falling on property from heavy winds, Bauermeister said.
“We’re just trying to fill the gaps,” he said.
The foundation gave $35,000 to fund the program and the business center is responsible for dispersing the funds, Bauermeister said.
The maximum grant individual farms can receive is $5,000, although the majority of grants are expected to be about $3,500, according to the news release.
To qualify, farms must be in Skagit County, have been operational for at least a year and have an annual income of at least $10,000.
Farmers can apply from March 4-21 and funds will be delivered by April 1.
Bauermeister said the tight time frame between the application deadline and allocation of funds is due to the farming season starting in April.
Joan Cromley of the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management said the county conducted a self-reported assessment of damages after the November flood events.
Eleven owners reported $1.4 million in damage to their farm structures, equipment and product.
Of the farms that reported damage, five had insurance, she said.
If there is still a need in the community after the grant program ends, the business center is prepared to find additional sources of funding, Bauermeister said.
