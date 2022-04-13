Boyce Tsang takes a photo of Doris Tsang and 2-year-old Luna on Wednesday at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon. The Mill Creek residents were visiting the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival for the first time.
Danielle Martinez takes a photo Wednesday of the display garden at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon. Martinez was attending the festival for the first time after recently moving from Houston to Seattle.
Boyce Tsang takes a photo of Doris Tsang and 2-year-old Luna on Wednesday at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon. The Mill Creek residents were visiting the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival for the first time.
Danielle Martinez takes a photo Wednesday of the display garden at RoozenGaarde west of Mount Vernon. Martinez was attending the festival for the first time after recently moving from Houston to Seattle.
Hundreds of people flocked to RoozenGaarde on Wednesday to enjoy the bright tulip fields and display gardens.
Fields of red, purple, pink, yellow and orange were in full bloom, filling the landscape off McLean Road west of Mount Vernon with color.
Rebekah Desloge and her family were visiting RoozenGaarde from Everett, and have attended the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival several times over the years.
“Mom was the driving force,” Desloge said about her family’s trip to see the tulips.
She said she enjoys the brightness of the tulips after the long winter.
Other visitors traveled from a bit farther than Snohomish County.
Thyda Thaung traveled to RoozenGaarde from her home in Cambodia. This is her first time at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
She and two of her friends wore white dresses to contrast the bright tulips.
Thaung said tulips are not as prevalent in Cambodia, and she wanted to see the vast tulip fields in the Skagit Valley.
Tulips are her favorite flower, especially the purple tulips.
Aubre Adams lives on Guemes Island and works at RoozenGaarde for the month of April.
She is a retired social worker who loves flowers, and grows roses and rhododendrons in her home garden.
She said she met a visitor from Ukraine and many from other European countries.
Adams works seasonally at RoozenGaarde because she likes seeing people of all ages happy about the tulips.
“Flowers really speak to people,” she said.
Adams’ favorite kind of tulip is one that is planted near where she greets visitors.
The pink and white striped tulip is a wild variety from Turkey. Its petals close at night and open when exposed to full sun, she said.
Beky Caboot was visiting RoozenGaarde on Wednesday with her three children.
The family has lived in Gig Harbor for the past 11 years, but was attending the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival for the first time.
Beky Caboot’s oldest daughter, Lauren Caboot, will move to California soon to attend college, and Beky Caboot wanted to give her daughter a quintessential Washington experience before her move, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.