Mount Vernon High School senior Emily Morales puts the finishing touches on the National Honor Society’s mural Tuesday on the high school campus. Morales helped bring back the school’s tulip mural competition as part of her senior project.
MOUNT VERNON — For the first time since 2019, Mount Vernon High School students created displays made out of tulips they topped themselves.
Mandy McColl, adviser for the school’s Achievement Via Individual Determination club, said students from various clubs were able to top tulips Monday at a RoozenGaarde field.
Though this event has been a decadeslong tradition for Mount Vernon High School, because of the COVID-19 pandemic this was the first time any current students were able to participate.
“I’m really excited it’s back,” McColl said
The students enjoyed learning how to top tulips in order to not harm the bulbs.
Teen Court club member Claire Eiford said the club worked like a well-oiled machine Monday, picking in pairs in order to get through the rows of tulips as quickly as possible.
On Tuesday, the clubs had one hour to put together a display representing their club before a group of judges decided on a winner.
The designs varied as much as the clubs.
The Pacific Islanders Club created hibiscus flowers within a heart.
“We just want to fit into (the design) where we’re from,” Mel Fuimaono said, adding that the tulips help connect the students to where they are now.
The Earth and Science Club teamed up with Key Club to created a smiling Earth holding a key.
Natalie Holland of the Earth and Science Club and Ella Blair from the Key Club were excited to team up to create a display.
The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Club created a shooting star to symbolize STAR events that showcase individual skill development and the application of what students have been learning.
This year’s winner was the National Honor Society, which took home a prize of $250 that can go toward club activities. The design included the yellow cords students get at graduation and a torch.
Cheer adviser Khalie Whitman was excited to see the tradition come back.
“I’ve done it as a student and then as a coach for over a decade,” Whitman said. “It’s just such a cool tradition.”
National Honor Society adviser Kiera Wright said while she is not from the area, activities such as this this help students understand their community a little better.
“This helps connect the kids with their backyard,” Wright said.
She said it also allows students to show their creativity in a medium they would likely not encounter in a classroom.
The students were able to experiment with the flowers while creating their designs. Whether stems were included in the design or only petals were used were decisions the students were able to make.
The designs will be displayed until Thursday or Friday for the student body and community to see.
