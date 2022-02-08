The co-managers of the region's elk population say efforts to get the elk to leave private property on the Skagit Valley floor along Highway 20 have had success.
In a Thursday workshop with the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, representatives of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife and area tribes cited fewer landowner complaints, an increased presence of elk in forested areas outside the valley and reduced opportunities for local tribes to hunt the herd as evidence that tactics including fencing and hunting are working.
"We're seeing these complaints go down overall ... we're seeing more landowners being able to coexist with the animals," said Robert Waddell, Fish and Wildlife's district biologist for Whatcom and Skagit counties.
Still, the county commissioners said damage caused by elk on small farms from Sedro-Woolley to Rockport remains a concern.
"Could we do better?" asked Commissioner Lisa Janicki, who represents the impacted portion of the county.
Fish and Wildlife staff said they have worked with tribes to address elk-agriculture conflicts since 1999.
This has included creating various hunting zones, allowing archery and muzzleloader seasons, changing hunting boundaries, changing hunting permit types and expanding landowner kill permits. It has also included using scare tactics on the elk and putting fences around private properties.
Those efforts, as well as herd research and newer initiatives to compensate landowners for financial losses, are ongoing.
In 2020, Fish and Wildlife secured $300,000 from the Legislature to reimburse landowners for fertilizer, grass seed and weed treatments where elk damage has occurred.
Fish and Wildlife's North Puget Sound Wildlife Manager Fenner Yarborough said about 25 farmers signed up for the program that year, and about $100,000 was dispersed in 2020 and 2021.
On the research side, the elk population showed a decline during the annual helicopter survey in 2020, with an estimated 1,194 animals in the herd.
"This is one of the best-studied herds in the state, so we actually have really good numbers," Yarborough said.
Villaluz and Fish and Wildlife's Waddell, though, said some GPS data has shown that there are also elk that are staying in the valley. Villaluz said it's important for those who choose to live there to accept the wildlife call it home, too.
"This is their historic range and there is always going to be elk," he said.
Fish and Wildlife's North Puget Sound Regional Director Brendan Brokes said the agency will continue its work "to make the valley compatible for elk and people" using a variety of tools.
The agency plans to try a new approach called "targeted neighborhood management," if it can get landowner approval for testing the method this year.
Targeted neighborhood management would use an agreement among neighboring landowners to enable the agency to use a mix of hunting and non-lethal techniques to discourage elk from a broader area where landowners don't want the animals.
The goal is a more comprehensive approach to discourage elk from areas where landowners have sustained damage, instead of shifting the animals from one impacted property to another like "whack-a-mole," Yarborough said.
"We will continue to work on agricultural conflict issues," he said. "We can try to help with every tool we've got to throw at it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.