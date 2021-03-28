Pushing Past the Pandemic: Skagit Valley's tulip growers live to see another spring

By the numbers: Tulips in Skagit County

— About 1,000 acres of tulips and daffodils are grown in Skagit County, sold for both cut flowers and bulbs and shipped throughout the U.S. and Canada. About 20 million bulbs are harvested each summer.

— About 500 acres of tulips are grown in Skagit County, accounting for 75% of U.S. commercial production.

— 75 million cut flowers, grown in greenhouses and fields, account for more than half of overall sales.

— The bulb industry brings in about $20 million in annual gross income, $3 million of which is bulb sales.

— Washington Bulb Co. and Tulip Town are the only bulb-growing farms left in the region.

— The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival in April brings in an estimated 400,000 visitors annually and $65 million in revenue to the county.

Source: Washington State University Skagit County Extension 2019 agriculture statistics