The Washington State University Skagit County Extension is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Though the extension’s services have adapted through the years to meet community needs, the goal remains the same — to use science from WSU and affiliated extensions to help farmers in Skagit County.
“It’s what we started with and it’s where we’ll always be,” extension Director Don McMoran said.
According to a survey conducted by the county, the WSU Skagit County Extension remains the most trusted source of information among locals.
The extension began in 1922 as a way to share information from the university, which was comprised of the elite class, to communities statewide.
WSU’s Skagit County Extension began with a focus on agriculture and natural resources, but has since expanded to fields such as family sciences and medicine.
The 23 staff members secure funding and run various programs.
McMoran, who has worked at the extension for 16 years, said the programs have shifted gradually throughout his time there.
Some of the programs that he oversees focus on farmer health, such as farmer suicide prevention and AgrAbility, which prevents farm-related injuries and supports injured farmworkers.
McMoran developed the farmer suicide prevention program after a Skagit Valley farmer committed suicide.
Farmer suicide is a nationwide problem, and the Skagit County Extension paved the way for extensions throughout the western U.S. to adopt similar programs.
Other programs are long-standing at the extension.
For instance, McMoran’s father participated in the 4-H club when he was a child.
In addition to sourcing funds and running programs, McMoran helps local farmers diagnose and treat pest and disease issues in their crops.
McMoran’s family farm experienced a potato pest when he was growing up and it did not get help to diagnose and remedy the issue until three weeks after calling the extension.
Now, as the director of the extension, McMoran is committed to responding to farmers experiencing crop damage from pests or disease within 24 hours.
Utilizing both his background in farming and information from WSU to find solutions is his favorite part of the job.
The extension aims to warn farmers about potential issues before they arise, McMoran said.
For instance, the extension knew several months ago that the prices of commodities were due to rise, so it held workshops that discussed managing high costs.
After the workshops, the war in Ukraine exacerbated the inflating prices, and farmers who attended the workshops were better equipped to navigate rising costs.
Looking forward, the extension will strive to remain knowledgeable about cutting-edge farm technology and continue to assist farmers with a growing list of crop pests and diseases, McMoran said.
