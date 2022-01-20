BOW — Skagit County startup CODA Farm Technologies has secured $2.2 million from investors to expand and improve a device that saves farmers time and water on irrigation.
In 2020, the Bow company that was started by brothers David and Connor Wallace at their family's Wallace Farms came out with Farm HQ, a device that can save farmers about four million gallons of water and hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel over the course of a growing season.
The funding CODA received from investors will help it expand into national and international markets.
"We're doubling down on the work that we've already done," CEO David Wallace said. "The things we come out with in the future will be integrated into our existing platform."
With the influx of money, CODA plans to hire more employees, buy more inventory and develop data systems.
In the past six months, CODA has hired a head of sales and a director of operations. It is currently hiring software engineers, David Wallace said.
One of CODA's investors is Voyager Capital, a Seattle-based investment company that specializes in seed capital, which gets startup companies off the ground.
Erik Benson, managing partner at Voyager Capital, said the best way to get funding from Voyager Capital is through forming connections, which was the case with CODA.
Benson grew up at his family's bed and breakfast a few hundred yards from Wallace Farms, and the Wallace family brought the wheat and barley they grew between potato plantings to Benson's family's grain elevator for storage.
Benson introduced David Wallace to the other investors involved with the recent round of seed capital funding, including Arnold Venture Group.
Agriculture technology is a "vibrant market to invest in," Benson said.
He said CODA is helping farmers manage water supply, which is especially important for parts of the world that are in a multiyear drought.
With Farm HQ, water pumps automatically shut down when there is an issue with the irrigation system or when it's done watering a section, according to the website.
Farmers can also shut off water pumps and track irrigation from their smartphones, according to CODA’s website.
Before buying a Farm HQ device, Wylie Thulen of Pioneer Potatoes west of Mount Vernon relied on neighbors to inform him when there was an issue with his irrigation system.
Sometimes, a fitting that connects the hose to the water pump would blow off and spill thousands of gallons of water, he said.
“You have to drive out there and then you have to wade through calf-deep water to go shut the pump off,” Thulen said.
Thulen said that he found out about Farm HQ during a presentation by David Wallace at a potato growers' meeting put on by the Washington State University Skagit County Extension.
The device has saved Thulen and Pioneer Potatoes workers countless hours in driving out to the farm’s 800 acres to check on the irrigation, he said.
