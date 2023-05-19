Farms throughout the country are utilizing the rapidly growing technology sector to make farming more efficient.
And farms in Skagit County are no exception.
Washington State University Skagit County Extension Director Don McMoran said changes in farming are coming quickly.
“It’s moving at a faster rate of change than ever in our lifetime,” he said.
TECH BEING USEDFarms in the Skagit Valley have implemented a variety of technology to make farming more efficient.
In 2013, Mesman Farm, a La Conner dairy, bought a robotic milker.
Co-owner Ben Mesman said it has been a game changer because it saves six to eight hours of labor each day and helps keep the product consistent.
“It’s programmed to do the same task the same way every time,” Mesman said.
The farm also utilizes pedometers on the cows.
Mesman said if the cows aren’t feeling well they move less, so the pedometers help track the movement and, thereby, the health of the animals.
Technology that allows for individualized grain feeding saves the farm 600 to 700 pounds of feed a day, said Mesman. Cows that produce less milk need less feed than the higher producers, so the individualized grain feeding ensures all the cows get adequately fed with minimal waste.
A newer piece of technology in the Skagit Valley is the bed planter Washington Bulb Co. used this year to plant tulips. The planter allowed the company to plant three times as many tulips.
Tony Wisdom, CEO of Skagit Valley Farm, said he uses technology in every major aspect of farming.
His tractors have GPS and automated steering, which help maximize fuel and prevent overworking the top layer of soil.
Robotics are also being used to plant Brussel sprouts.
“That automation has improved every efficiency because it’s a machine instead of 12 people,” Wisdom said.
When it comes to sorting and packing potatoes, most of the process has been automated at Skagit Valley Farm and at most potato packing sheds throughout the county, said Wisdom.
Potatoes go onto the conveyor belt, a camera takes an average of 15 pictures of a single potato and then the potatoes are delivered to the correct area depending on the parameters that were set in the system.
Wisdom said this automation has eliminated nearly half of the labor inside the packing shed.
CREATED IN THE VALLEYIn 2020, David Wallace teamed up with younger brother Conner to help fix a problem on the family farm, Wallace Farms in Bow.
Irrigation issues were causing damage to crops and wasting water and fuel.
Prior to coming back to help on the family farm, David Wallace was a data scientist at Amazon and Conner Wallace was working as a web and software developer.
Their fix ended up being FarmHQ, a small device that attaches to existing irrigation equipment.
If something happens to the water wheel or the irrigation system, FarmHQ can automatically shut off the water. The equipment is also able to be monitored via an app, so farmers are able to have detailed records and monitor their irrigation from anywhere.
This can save farmers millions of gallons of water and hundreds of gallons of fuel over the course of a growing season.
In 2022, the group partnered with Midwest irrigation system manufacturer Kifco, so now all new Kifco irrigation systems come with an FarmHQ device and older models can be retrofited.
According to the FarmHQ website, the brothers have expanded their manufacturing partners and are working with farms throughout the country and in Canada.
Wisdom said six years ago Skagit Valley Farm created a spin-off company called Automated Harvesting Solutions. This company focuses on finding robotic solutions in regard to harvesting crops.
That company has created a broccoli harvester that uses cameras, and vision technology to look at heads of broccoli and determine if they are ready and of a good enough quality to be harvested.
Not all broccoli heads are ready at the same time, so Wisdom said that crews would have to go through a field up to five times before all the broccoli was harvested.
Wisdom said the broccoli harvester is able to replace about 65% of the labor on a broccoli harvesting crew.
A new model is being created that can be towed behind a tractor. Wisdom expects it to be released in August.
THE FUTURE
McMoran said that as time goes on he expects more tasks to be automated.
“As labor becomes more expensive, we’ll be using less people,” he said.
Wisdom said farms in states with higher labor costs turn to automated technology earlier due to the need to become as efficient as possible.
However, Wisdom said having to replace people with a machine is a hard decision to make because it impacts some of the most vulnerable members of the community.
He said many of the people being replaced are women and migrant workers.
“Adapting technology is great, but it comes at a cost, not only from a financial cost in my opinion, but also from a cultural cost and the enhancement of your community,” Wisdom said. “That side of it is tragic. In a day and age where it’s becoming more and more difficult for folks due to inflation, and just generally cost of goods always go up, it’s pretty tough to have to look people in the eye and tell them that you’ve eliminated their job and you’ve put a machine in.”
McMoran said he thinks the future of ag tech might be different than some expect. He said he thinks technology will get smaller, but be able to run 24/7.
He said that farms that seem to be in it for the long haul have been embracing more technology.
“At some point, robotics is going to be a larger player,” McMoran said. “Things are going to change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.