...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Hundreds of farmworkers, union groups and community members marched Sunday to celebrate and push for local and statewide agriculture and labor reforms.
The 4-mile May Day march, which organizers called Marcha Campesina, stretched from Mount Vernon to Burlington.
It was held to recognize accomplishments in union and labor advocacy, including a successful strike at county tulip farm RoozenGarde, and to support causes such as unionization for Amazon and Starbucks employees.
Multiple organizations and unions participated in organizing the event, including Familias Unidas por la Justicia, an independent farmworker union; Community to Community Development, an activist organization dedicated to food sovereignty and immigrant rights; Bayan USA, a Filipino-led activist organization; and UFCW 3000, a labor union for food and commercial workers.
“The union and other community organizations wanted to organize this march to uplift the voices of workers in agriculture (and labor),” said Edgar Franks, political director for Familias Unidas por la Justicia. "... We wanted to show solidarity with workers from all around the world. Immigrant workers are still some of the most marginalized in our communities so we wanted to make sure that their labor is (recognized as) valuable."
After the march ended at Skagit River Park, speakers covered a variety of topics including support for progressive reforms in immigration policy, opposition to the H-2A Program that allows employers to bring foreign nationals to the U.S. to fill temporary agricultural jobs, and even calls for fair elections in the Philippines, Franks said.
“People from all over came — from Yakima, from Olympia, (from) Seattle,” Franks said. “I thought that was a very good sign that (Familias Unidas por la Justicia is) having an impact both locally and around the state.”
