Long-time dairy farmer Jason Vander Kooy said there are six wedding venues that border his property west of Mount Vernon.
The number of outdoor wedding venues in Skagit Valley has increased greatly in the past 10 years, he said.
On most weekends in the summer, at least one of his neighbors hosts a wedding, Vander Kooy said.
He understands the appeal of rural outdoor weddings and would like them for his children one day, but his daily farm tasks sometimes pose an inconvenience to a couple’s special day.
Although he can accommodate weddings by holding off on particularly smelly tasks — such as spreading manure — in fields that border the wedding venues, Vander Kooy said he can’t do that every weekend.
“With farming, timing is everything,” he said.
How the county should address agritourism — including outdoor wedding venues, U-pick farms, farm stands, on-farm wineries, inns and farm-to-table restaurants — has been a topic of discussion off and on for nearly four years.
The county released an agritourism report on March 15 that includes agritourism options, and is taking public input through an online survey.
Updating the agritourism code
County officials have asked farmers and entrepreneurs to weigh in on the agritourism options in the report.
The county outlined goals for new agritourism code, including clearer definitions of agritourism, clear and consistent standards, identifying a relationship between agritourism and on-site agriculture, and being consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan and growth management act, said Peter Gill of the county’s Planning and Development Services Department.
The county’s option A would improve the policy language of the current code and allow for agritourism activities as an accessory to on-site agriculture.
Option B would create what is known as an agritourism overlay, which would create a concentrated zone where more agritourism activities would be allowed.
Option C would allow rezoning of certain agricultural land on a case-by-case basis. After county approval, a Small-Scale Recreation and Touris zone would allow for more activities than can be done on agricultural land.
Running into roadblocks
In 2016, Ron Extract and Amber Watts moved to Skagit Valley from Austin, Texas, with a dream of opening a brewery on a farm.
Their home was to source ingredients locally and offer their customers the experience of enjoying their beverages while seeing where the ingredients are grown.
The pair wanted to make beer sourced within a 20-mile radius, Watts said.
When Extract and Watts brought their idea to the county, they realized parts of the county code stood in their way, Extract said.
In their search for property on which to open their brewery, they came across an old blueberry farm in La Conner.
The county told them they were allowed to have a tasting room on the property, but not a taproom on land zoned for agriculture, meaning they could only serve 4-ounce samples, not pints, and could not have seating.
In the end, an outside investor bought the property, Extract said.
Extract and Watts could not grow ingredients on land zoned for agriculture and serve beverages brewery-style unless they happened to find a piece of land that had intersecting zones, Watts said.
Feeling as though they would be unable to fulfill their dream, they opened Garden Path Fermentation at the Port of Skagit.
The brewery is close to the airport, with planes flying overhead and cars driving along Higgins Airport Way.
Though it isn’t what they set out to do, Extract and Watts have expanded their beer garden seating and patio for visitors to enjoy local brews while Extract and Watts continue to brainstorm ways to accomplish their goal.
Watts said she appreciates the county holding a conversation on updating the agritourism code after having it tabled for the past few years.
Rezoning option
Option C would allow for rezoning of agricultural land to allow for more agritourism.
With county approval, land could be rezoned to Small-Scale Recreation and Tourism (SRT), which according to county code is a zone that aims to diversify the rural economy in an environmentally sensitive manner.
Activities that are permitted on SRT land include bed and breakfasts, campgrounds, display gardens, parks, restaurants and retail.
Darrin Morrison of Morrison Farms south of Mount Vernon said that rezoning agricultural land could be a slippery slope.
Entrepreneurs can open a business on farmland with good intentions, but Morrison is concerned about the long-term effects of rezoning.
He worries that once agriculture land is rezoned, it could be easier to get it rezoned again for an industrial use.
Marysville and Kent both permitted rezoning and they lost the majority of their agriculture, Morrison said.
He said he understands the appeal of agritourism businesses, but restaurants and retail should be kept away from agriculture.
Some activities, such as hosting weddings on a farm, could be OK given the right venue, but Morrison said the county should issue permits for such events and define regulations.
“I think we need to define those rules,” he said.
The future of agritourism
Andrew Miller was raised in Skagit Valley, and is now a partner in Spinach Bus Ventures, which owns several businesses in the valley including Tulip Town.
He sees the agritourism conversation as an opportunity to create a system where all agriculture businesses can achieve success.
“Nobody wants to see asphalt,” Miller said.
He imagines agriculture businesses in the Skagit Valley landscape in a similar way that farmers imagine crops in their fields.
Miller calls it a “business model rotation,” like a farmer uses crop rotations to ensure soil will be productive for years to come.
A diversity of businesses will lift each other up, and can create business for each other, he said.
Perhaps the most obvious example of this is the Skagit Valley Tulip Testival, which attracts tourists who bring business to farm stands, restaurants, hotels and retail stores.
The tulip festival is an agritourism event that the county has dealt with for decades.
Farmers such as Vander Kooy make accommodations for the tourist-heavy month of April.
Vander Kooy’s farm borders Tulip Town, and rents out land to Washington Bulb Co. to grow daffodils and tulips.
He has a good relationship with his neighbors at Tulip Town.
Vander Kooy spread the manure he needed on a field bordering the tulips before the start of April, and he will chop the grass field near Tulip Town early in the week when there are usually fewer visitors, he said.
Miller said he likes having a production farmer like Vander Kooy as a neighbor because it adds to the authenticity of his customers’ experience.
Tulip Town visitors like seeing Vander Kooy driving his tractor on nearby fields, Miller said.
People look to Skagit Valley for quality agriculture, which Miller thinks could be a marketing tool.
“Marketing is the new yield,” he said.
Agritourism businesses are an opportunity to strengthen the local economy and make it more inclusive to all kinds of businesses, he said.
For Miller, there are good aspects in each of the county’s proposed agritourism options.
Morrison prefers option A and thinks the county should issue permits to agritourism businesses that would need to be renewed to ensure the businesses remain centered around agriculture.
Extract and Watts think option A would work, with some modifications that would be more welcoming toward visitors.
Vander Kooy thinks that weddings should be required to get permits that would acknowledge that agricultural activities could take place near wedding venues.
Miller said expanding opportunities for agritourism businesses will ultimately diversify the local economy and keep land in Skagit Valley owned by friends and neighbors.
