Crop yields are down in Skagit County after near-record rain in June caused a delay in planting and tractor work.
The wet June was the opposite of last year's heat wave, which caused many plants to have a slow start to their growing season.
"Plants don't like the extremes," Washington State University Skagit County Extension Director Don McMoran said.
Potatoes, for example, stop growing at about 95 degrees, he said.
While it never got hot enough for the potatoes to stop growing this summer, the rainy spring caused delays in planting for about a month.
"It was just bringing us one front after the other (in the fall) and it was like that in the spring, too," Darrin Morrison of Morrison Farms said.
Usually, Morrison Farms plants potatoes — one of its main crops — in April or May. While rain caused delays in planting, it also caused some crops that were planted earlier in the season to get washed out, Morrison said.
"Some farmers were still planting potatoes in July. We were done in June," he said.
The growing season is from June to August. Those who did not plant until July lost a third of that season.
Overall, Morrison is seeing below-average yields almost across the board. His wheat was down nearly 20% and he estimates potato yields will be down at least 10%.
"There's no bumper crops, there's no bin-buster type crops," he said.
Western Washington Agricultural Association President Jenn Smith owns S&B Farms with her husband. Their main crop is potatoes.
The potatoes this year will mostly be on the smaller side, making them less appealing, she said.
"Anything less than that really doesn't pay the bills," Smith said.
Morrison said there is not much he can do to mitigate the lessened yields. His plan is to keep the potatoes in the ground for as long as possible.
In past years, he has been able to push off harvesting until nearly Halloween, but with current weather patterns he said he will be lucky to push off harvesting until mid-October.
If the weather starts to turn he is prepared to start harvesting sooner rather than later.
Strawberries, which can be harvested in June or July, did not do well thanks to the rainy June, McMoran said.
Due to the rain and cooler weather in May and June, there were almost no bees pollinating the berries.
Blueberries, which can be picked a bit later, did better, McMoran said, but the yield was still closer to average or slightly below average.
This rainy June caused many issues, primarily with getting ready for the summer season.
"For us, we definitely had early issues with getting tractor work done," Waxwing Farm owner Arielle Luckmann said.
Having to put off tractor work created the perfect habitat for slugs, she said. Once slugs are around they can be difficult to drive off.
Morrison said slugs haven't been the only problem.
Having to start and stop tractor work in the spring allowed weeds to grow.
The rain also meant the spring wheat that was planted early did not germinate very well, leading to poor yields and less protein in the wheat.
This is a vast difference from last year when the wheat thrived during the early heat and for the remainder of the summer. Morrison said last year's wheat had the highest protein level he has ever seen.
He is thankful that some of his fields are in areas that do not hold as much water as compared to the fields of others who grow grains. This allowed his crops to fare slightly better.
Waxwing Farm has a multitude of crops, creating enough diversity that some crops were bound to thrive.
It turned out that peas, radishes and bok choy loved the saturated soil.
All of the rain in June also meant that Luckmann was able to hold off on irrigation until later in the season, she said.
The hope is the nice summer weather will continue in order to extend the harvest season.
The summer crops that prefer warm weather had a slow start, but Luckmann is hopeful that yields will remain high.
"Now we're getting into summer crops and things are going slower," Luckmann said. "It's not feeling in the dire straits for us, it's just been slower."
The consensus from farmers is that they just want to get the year over with, said McMoran.
Prior to the past couple of years, McMoran used to say that getting water off the fields during the wet seasons was more important than irrigating in the summer.
Now, after the past two dry, hot summers, he is starting to change his mind.
The farmers who have the ability to irrigate more often are likely going to be more successful this harvest season.
"What scares me is the fall coming up with so many crops still out to pasture," McMoran said. "Yields will be down this year across the board in Skagit County."
Last fall was wetter than normal, and the hope is that it will not be the same this year. If it is, that cuts off a large portion of harvesting time.
"I'm looking forward to the heat sticking around for a little bit," Luckmann said.
The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center forecasts a September with average temperatures but only slightly above average rainfall.
Morrison said weather is cyclical and the Skagit Valley always ends up fine.
"That's the one thing about this valley. It's pretty resilient," he said.
