Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist now at the Skagit Valley Herald

Skagit Valley Herald staff
Racquel Muncy
Apr 27, 2023

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Kerry Clavadetscher is now signing posters at the Skagit Valley Herald.

She will be signing posters through 1:30 p.m. today at the newspaper's offices, 1215 Anderson Road in Mount Vernon.

Clavadetscher will also make a stop from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival office, 311 W. Kincaid St. in Mount Vernon.
