RoozenGaarde’s dazzling acres of red, yellow and orange tulip blooms adjacent to McLean Road are now fields of stems, marking the end of the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
Topping tulips about three weeks after they bloom redirects the plant’s energy to the bulbs below ground, which are later harvested by tulip farmers to dry and sell.
As the busy tulip season comes to a close in the Skagit Valley, workers at Tulip Town are clipping the roughly acre of tulip blooms that survived the fall floods.
Tulip Town, which venture capital group Spinach Bus Ventures bought in 2019, took a hit when the floods submerged the farm’s lowest field, which happened to be the tulip field for 2022.
When roughly 80% of Tulip Town’s six acres of tulips did not bloom, the team had to think outside the box.
“We rubbed some dirt on it and got back in the game,” Andrew Miller, partner at Spinach Bus Ventures, said.
Tulip Town advertised solely on social media this year, directing more energy toward managing customer expectations with the limited tulips.
Despite the affected fields, Tulip Town had plenty of business throughout April, Miller said.
Customers enjoyed being out on the farm, interacting with the crew and taking trolley rides.
Renee Roesch visited Tulip Town on Wednesday after hearing co-workers talk about the tulip festival.
Roesch works as a travel nurse in Seattle and enjoys leaving the city to spend time in the country, she said.
This April was a welcome return of the tulip festival, Cindy Verge, executive director of the festival, said.
Verge said the number of visitors she saw at the festival office in Mount Vernon was close to pre-pandemic levels.
The fourth weekend of April was the busiest at Tulip Town and Garden Rosalyn, Skagit Valley’s newest tulip display garden.
Crowds flocked, soaking up sunny weather toward the end of April.
At Garden Rosalyn, dogs accompanied owners as they enjoyed the displays of tulips featuring designs and the garden’s local waterfowl.
The garden saw many dogs in April, as it is the only of the three tulip destinations to allow pets, ticket booth worker Eddie Sanchez said.
At the festival office, Easter weekend was the busiest, but the festival’s street fair could have had something to do with that, Verge said.
Notable visitors came from South America and Australia, and a woman flew from Vietnam to California to join her sister on a trek to see the tulips.
“Those are the stories we’re used to hearing,” Verge said.
The tulip festival events, such as the Kiwanis salmon barbecue, tulip parade in La Conner and the street fair, were also well attended.
Verge said that lines at restaurants and shops were a good sign, but the tulip festival office is still awaiting data on attendance and revenue.
