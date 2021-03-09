Skagit Valley tulip growers RoozenGaarde and Tulip Town are selling tickets on their websites to view tulips in April.
Visitors must reserve a time slot and purchase a ticket in advance due to capacity limitations required by the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Those wishing to visit both tulip farms must purchase tickets individually from each farm’s website.
RoozenGaarde launched an online ticket portal on Sunday. Guests must reserve an entry time in 15-minute increments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are asked to limit their visit to two hours to ensure equal access to tulips.
Entry includes access to the farm’s 5-acre garden, 25-acre tulip fields, 20-acre daffodil fields, gift shop and fresh cut tulip market.
The timing of the tulip bloom is up to Mother Nature, but peak bloom is usually between April 7 and April 25, RoozenGaarde states on its website.
Tickets are $15 and children 2 and under are free. To purchase tickets at RoozenGaarde, visit tulips.com.
Tulip Town launched its online ticket portal late last month. Guests must select one of four time slots and can visit the farm anytime during the selected window. Time slots are available from 8 to 11 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 2 to 5 p.m.; and 5 to 7 p.m.
Tickets include access to 5 acres of tulip fields, a tulip garden, indoor tulip display, trolley rides, retail boutique, café, and beer and wine garden.
General admission tickets are $10 for ages 12 and up, $5 for ages 6-11, and free for kids under 5. Ticket price does not include service or processing fees.
Tulip Town is also offering an experience pass for $45, which includes general admission access and a mini workshop on how to pick your own bouquet in the field.
A photography pass to take photos of tulips at golden hour, from 6 to 8 a.m. and at sunset, is available for $100. A season’s pass for $375 gives photographers unlimited access to fields all season long.
To purchase tickets at Tulip Town, visit tuliptown.com.
Both farms are requiring guests to wear masks while on-site, and ask that visitors practice physical distancing and to stay home if they are anyone in their household are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
